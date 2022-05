(KTXL) — Supply chain issues are slowing down shipments of baby formula over the last few months and parents across the country are turning to milk banks where donated human milk is pasteurized.

Sonseeahray spoke with Executive Director of Mother’s Milk Bank Jonathan Bautista about baby formula shortages.

Every day this week leading up to Mother’s Day, FOX40 will have live interviews about the needs in and out of the home for mothers.