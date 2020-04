Mother-son-duo Jan and Connor Brostek of Sew It Online, a family-owned and operated sewing & craft shop, have started a movement with their Million Mask Challenge.

After working with medical professionals to create a medically approved mask, Sew It Online began creating masks and shared this video. The video garnered hundreds of thousands of views which prompted the launch of #MillionMaskChallenge, a global sew-a-thon aimed at supporting healthcare workers and others in need.