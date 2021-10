SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found “unresponsive” near Richardson Village Park in Sacramento on Sunday.

Officers found the man “who appeared to have been the victim of an assault” around 10:43 p.m., police said. He was found near Altos and Acacia avenues, off of Rio Linda Boulevard, after police received a report of an injured person in the area.