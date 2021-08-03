Financial advisor explains how to boost your social security benefits

Social Security payouts for nearly 70 million Americans may rise over 6% as inflation triggers the biggest surge in 40 years.
FOX40 financial advisor Kimberly Foss joined Pedro to explain how we can get the maximum out of our benefits.
by: Anisca Miles, Pedro RiveraPosted: / Updated:
Social Security payouts for nearly 70 million Americans may rise over 6% as inflation triggers the biggest surge in 40 years.
FOX40 financial advisor Kimberly Foss joined Pedro to explain how we can get the maximum out of our benefits.