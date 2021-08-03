Financial advisor explains how to boost your social security benefits

Money Matters

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Social Security payouts for nearly 70 million Americans may rise over 6% as inflation triggers the biggest surge in 40 years.

FOX40 financial advisor Kimberly Foss joined Pedro to explain how we can get the maximum out of our benefits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News