Financial advisor shares list of things to know about US debt limit

Tensions are high in Washington DC as Congress debates raising or suspending the nation’s debt limit.

President Joe Biden made his case Monday morning on the importance of raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap.

“Raising the debt limit comes down to paying what we already owe,” Biden said. “The United States is a nation that pays its bills and always has.”

FOX40 financial advisor Kimberly Foss joined Richard to share the seven things you should know about the United States debt limit.