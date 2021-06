Many families could soon begin receiving hundreds of dollars a month from the federal government.

The Advance Child Tax Credit payments, a part of the American Rescue Plan signed in March, begin July 15.

Families will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 6 years old and under, and up to $250 for each child 6 to 18 years old.

FOX40 financial expert Johnny Gottstein joined Richard to explain who qualifies and what they should expect.