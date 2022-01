Mortgage rates are climbing and causing concern for homeowners who want to refinance.

Long-term mortgage rates reached 3.45%, the highest since March of last year, and could reach 4% by the end of the year.

Before buyers give up and homeowners kick themselves for missing last year’s lows, there are still ways to get very low rates close to 3%.

Brandon Haefele, the CEO and president of Catalyst Mortgage, joined Mae with strategies to get the lowest rates possible.