A study done by CreditCards.com found that 32% of the 2,400 American adults surveyed admitted to cheating on their partners financially.

A lack of funds and how to manage finances with limited resources is a major source of fights between lovebirds. Keeping secrets about money is a whole other issue.

Financial expert Johnny Gottstein joined Sonseeahray with tips to help keep couples from being vexed on Valentine’s Day.