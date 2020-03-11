How to take advantage of low interest rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Financial advisor Johnny Gottstein has advice on ways to take advantage of low interest rates that do not involve home buying or refinancing your mortgage.

Refinance your student loan: If you have a student loan from a private lender, you may be able to take out a new loan at a lower rate. A number of banks and financial organizations offer to refinance student loans at interest rates as low as 2.5% to 3.5% for adjustable loans and 3.5% to 5% for fixed-rate loans. With a lower interest rate, you may also be able to extend the terms of your loan in order to reduce your monthly payments further. Shop around for a lender who will provide a competitive rate and appropriate terms. Be aware that some lenders will charge a fee or closing costs to refinance your loan.

Refinance your car loan: There are several reasons you might want to refinance your car loan. Perhaps you bought your car at a time when rates were higher or your credit score was lower – which meant you weren’t able to lock in a competitive rate. Or maybe your current monthly payment is squeezing your budget. This may be a good time to shop around for a better rate. By refinancing your auto, you may be able to lock in a lower interest rate and reduce your monthly payments.

Consolidate your debt: Do you have several different loans outstanding that you’re paying on each month? Many consumers have auto loans, credit card debt and even college loans that may carry interest rates higher than the current market rates. By consolidating your debts, you may be able to reduce your monthly payments with a lower interest rate and cut back the number of bills you pay each month.

To consolidate your bills, you may need to go online or talk with a bank or financial institution about a personal loan or line of credit that would allow you to consolidate your bills and lower your interest. If you own a home, you may be able to get a competitive rate by taking out a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit.

Pay off high-interest credit card balances or move those balances