How women can take control of their finances

A woman's path to a secure retirement is filled with many obstacles.

Local financial professional Jeff Bangerter from Bangerter Financial Services has some tips for women that'll help them take control of their finances and their future.

Create a Budget

Only about 6 in 10 women have a plan in place to keep them from outliving their savings.

Pay Yourself First

Get in the habit of saving on a regular and consistent basis. Save as much as you can, knowing that small and large amounts add up and compound over time.

Develop a Retirement Strategy

In order to set yourself up for the retirement you’ve always wanted, you must draw up a comprehensive retirement strategy.

Get Educated

Spend some time learning about retirement accounts, asset allocation and the risks of early withdrawals.