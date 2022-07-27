(KTXL) — Elk Grove opened the Moon Creek Transitional House for unhoused people one year ago in July.
Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Elk Grove Housing and Public Services Manager Sarah Bontrager about how the project is going one year in.
by: Jacque Porter
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jacque Porter
Posted:
Updated:
(KTXL) — Elk Grove opened the Moon Creek Transitional House for unhoused people one year ago in July.
Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Elk Grove Housing and Public Services Manager Sarah Bontrager about how the project is going one year in.