Kathleen Tomes, an expert from Brilliant Parenting, shared a few of her favorite must-have baby items.



Tiny Twinkle

Swaddle Blanket 3 Pack



Comotomo

The #1 bottle for transitioning from breastfeeding to bottles



Nuna Diaper Bag

The ultimate diaper bag for the new mom



Hevea

Plastic-free pacifier



bblüv trimö

Never worry about cutting your baby’s nails again