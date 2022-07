(KTXL) — Two members of Nappy Roots spoke with FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall about how hip-hop performers speak out on social issues, such as prison reform and reducing and eliminating violence in communities.

The alternative Southern-rap group will perform Friday at Concerts in the Park in downtown Sacramento.

The musical group also talked about how the Kentucky and Georgia artists have a connection to Rancho Cordova.