Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist and the director of the Hayden Planetarium, joined Adam to discuss his latest book, “Cosmic Queries: StarTalk’s Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We’re Going.”

deGrasse Tyson’s book discusses “10 monumental questions for the ages with wit, wisdom and cutting edge science.”

This comes after the United States government released a report saying they found no evidence of UFOs — but can’t rule it out either.