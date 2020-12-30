New breast cancer imaging technology in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An imaging center in Sacramento is one of the first places in the nation to offer a new technology that can better detect breast cancer.

Cerianna has only been on the market for about a month.

The drug is injected into a breast cancer patient before they have a PET scan.

It’s designed to bind to estrogen receptors in the body to show doctors exactly how a patient’s breast cancer is behaving.

One of the first doctors to use the technology at Northern California PET Imaging Center said the new drug will help doctors provide patients with more specific treatment options.

“You always want to be able to offer patients a better understanding of their disease, offer physicians a better understanding of a specific patient’s disease, because that gives them a better ability to draw on whatever tools they have available for that specific patient,” Dr. Tracy Yarbrough, a nuclear imaging physician, explained.

The doctors said they’ve never been able to visualize metastatic breast cancer like this before.

Yarbrough recommends patients talk to their doctor or oncologist if they think they could benefit from this new scanning method.