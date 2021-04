Baseball season is here, and the River Cats’ opening day at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento is just weeks away.

Now that baseball is back in full swing, jobs are opening back up at the ballpark.

There are more than 100 openings the team is working to fill, with positions for people ages 16 and up.

Martina spoke to River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson about the job openings and what fans can expect when they return to games.