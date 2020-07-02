New swine flu strain: G4 EA H1N1

While testifying before lawmakers Tuesday in Washington D.C., the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said a new swine flu strain carried by pigs in China is showing signs similar to the last one and the 1918 pandemic flu.

It hasn’t happened yet but researchers at China’s Center for Disease Control say this strain has “all the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans.”

Sonseeahray spoke to Dr. Dan Field about the G4 EA H1N1 virus and what would happen in the event it does spread to humans.