Nonprofit hosts charity hike for fallen Elk Grove police officer

A special fundraiser is being held for fallen Elk Grove police officer Ty Lenehan.

Danny O’Neel, with Warfighter Overwatch, joined Melanie to share how everyone can get involved in honoring the fallen hero.

Warfighter Overwatch supports first responders and their relatives.

“The community is here,” O’Neel told FOX40 Sunday. “It’s imperative, in my opinion, that the community stands up and lets their voice be heard that we are here for the Lenehan family and whatever they need from us.”

The Ty Lenehan Memorial Hike will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Clementine Trail near Auburn. To register or learn more, click or tap here.

O’Neel said all the money raised will be donated to the memorial fund set by the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union. To donate, tap or click here.