The varsity cheer team at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills are now national champions.

The team won top honors at the 2020 National High School Cheerleading Championship and left Orlando, Florida, with the UCA Super Varsity Division I trophy.

Gary spent the morning getting a look at some of the moves that helped them take the top spot at this year's competition.

