Online learning: pass or fail?

One year ago, remote learning was new to most of us. Now, much of the nation has been immersed in it.

So, how have we done at adapting?

Mickey Revenaugh, a pioneer in online learning and co-founder of Connections Academy, spoke to Richard about a new Parent Pulse Data Poll that revealed how parents feel about online learning.

80% are more comfortable with their children learning online than they were a year ago.

69% say children are enjoying it more.

75% agree their child learns well online; 81% say their children are getting good grades.

47% of parents prefer traditional school while 43% would choose an online or hybrid school experience.

Teachers get high marks: 90% agree their school has caring and quality educators.