Party with Friends of Folsom and raise money for the Sacramento Food Bank Turkey Drive

One organization decided the best way to appeal to people’s generosity is to throw a party.

Eytan visited Friends of Folsom, an organization with a fun festival planned to help out the Sacramento Food Bank’s Turkey Drive.

“It’s the true definition of Thanksgiving,” said Friend of Folsom president Jeff Garcia. “It’s about our community coming together and giving and that’s exactly what this community has done.”

The event will feature live music, fresh food from local restaurants, entertainment and a raffle featuring items donated by Sacramento-area businesses.

Friday’s event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.