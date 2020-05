Sysco is bringing grocery staples to Sacramento consumers with a pop-up truck sale at its Pleasant Grove warehouse, allowing customers to stock up without going to the grocery store.

Interested consumers may place their orders at https://shopsacramento.sysco.com. Purchases must be completed by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. Orders will be available for pick up at the warehouse from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m on Friday, May 15.