California wildfire season is ramping up and parched conditions are expected to make the 2021 season a particularly harsh one.

Cal Fire told FOX40 that as of last Monday, there have been around 2,500 fires across the state this year. Last year, there were only 1,750 around this time.

Acreage burned also increased dramatically. About 12,000 acres have burned this year compared to around 3,000 last year.

Aaron Jagdfeld, the CEO of Generac, joined Mae to talk about how to prepare.