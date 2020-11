SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With election results in so some states still too close to call, voters may need no greater lesson to teach them that every single vote really does matter. That’s the message Kim Alexander of the California Voter Foundation has been trying to convince people of for years, while working on our election systems to make clear votes possible.

"I'm really satisfied with the careful work that elections officials are conducting right now in counting the ballots," Alexander told FOX40. "A number of the counties are allowing you to watch this process yourself on live webcams, so I think that gives a good degree of transparency." With mail-in ballots becoming a tide-turner in many battleground states, Alexander warned that votes can get thrown out because people forget to sign their ballots or their signature doesn't match their registration.