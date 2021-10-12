Pride Industries in Roseville employing, empowering people with disabilities

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Pride Industries in Roseville is the number one employer of people with disabilities in the United States

Our goal is to create 100,000 jobs for people with disabilities. One in five Americans has a disability, and two-thirds of working-age Americans with disabilities are unemployed. As the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, we believe that people of all abilities should have equal access to achieve their employment goals. And that belief shapes everything we are as a company. We are bound by a set of core values and a shared commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Leah Burdick, the chief growth officer with Pride Industries, joined Richard to share more about the company’s story.