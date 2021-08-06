Professional bull riders at G1C for PBR Unleash the Beast

Get ready for a weekend featuring the roughest, toughest cowboys in the country and some of the meanest bulls ever to come out of the chute.
Gary visited Golden 1 Center for a preview of the bull-riding action at PBR Unleash the Beast.
by: Anisca Miles, Gary GelfandPosted: / Updated:
Get ready for a weekend featuring the roughest, toughest cowboys in the country and some of the meanest bulls ever to come out of the chute.
Gary visited Golden 1 Center for a preview of the bull-riding action at PBR Unleash the Beast.