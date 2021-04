While some have been celebrating, some reacting to former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of killing George Floyd haven’t been able to find any sense of release or hope in the verdicts that were handed down.

Post-traumatic stress disorder tied to racism and racist experiences that are condoned rather than punished can be overwhelming.

Dr. Kristee Haggins, psychologist and professor, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the psyche of Black America post-verdict.