Gary visited The Ridge Golf Course in Auburn, where the inaugural Putt-ing Kids First Golf Tournament will be held.

Along with golf, there will be a raffle, silent auction, contests and a dinner banquet to raise money for nonprofit KidsFirst, Placer County’s Child Abuse Prevention Council.

KidsFirst is partnering with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for the event.

Registration is open on the KidsFirstNow website. The tournament will be held June 25.