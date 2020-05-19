R Vida Cantina in Citrus Heights participates in Great Plates program

FOX40’s Karma Dickerson visited R Vida Cantina in Citrus Heights to see what they’re doing to participate in the Great Plates program. The nationwide initiative puts restaurants back to work by creating deliverable meals to seniors in the area.

