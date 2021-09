Those who served our country will celebrate their bond and the sense of community that only they can understand Saturday in Davis.

Mikhail Venikov with Ranger Road joined Richard to invite everyone to the annual Freedom Jump.

Ranger Road is also seeking volunteers who can assist disabled veterans at the event. Click or tap here for details.

Ranger Road Freedom Jump

Saturday, Sept. 18

Skydance Skydiving

24390 Aviation Ave. Davis, CA 95616

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.