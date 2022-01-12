Red Cross doctor discusses blood supply crisis

The Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S.

In a statement emailed Tuesday, the organization has warned members of the public of the consequences of its worst blood shortage in more than a decade — including doctors being forced to make “difficult decisions” about which patients receive blood transfusions over others.

The American Red Cross said it had “less than a one-day supply of critical blood types” and has had to limit distributions to hospitals.

“At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met,” the organization said.

Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer of American Red Cross Biomedical Services, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the blood supply crisis.