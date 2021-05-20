Rep. Bera discusses COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act after bill passes Congress

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after passing the House with bipartisan support.

The House passed the bill designed to crack down on hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was introduced in March and addresses the rising number of hate crimes, verbal harassment and violence directed towards the community.

The bill would make reporting hate crimes more accessible at the state and local levels.

Representative Ami Bera voted in favor of the bill. He joined Mae to talk about what this bill does and how it plans to end Asian hate.