Rep. McClintock discusses California wildfires, inviting Biden to view devastation

California has lost more than 1 million acres to wildfires so far this year.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Roseville, said it’s critical that leaders in Washington D.C. are aware of the crisis in California.

McClintock joined Mae to explain why he and other leaders have invited President Joe Biden to view the devastation.

“One of the big problems we have is educating our eastern colleagues about the importance of aggressive, scientific and fact-inforced management to keep the excess growth from choking our forests, killing it, and seeing it come to this kind of fire,” McClintock said. “We want the forest service to do a little gardening.”