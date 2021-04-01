SBA, Rep. McNerney to host small business help webinar

Even as coronavirus restrictions ease around California, many businesses are still struggling with what the pandemic has done to their livelihoods.

A U.S. Chamber-Met Life poll published in December showed that small business owners felt that the worst of the pandemic was still ahead for them, with 74% saying they would need more government assistance survive.

Thursday evening, Congressman Jerry McNerney and the Small Business Administration are offering a virtual town hall meeting for business owners to connect to the help that is out there, including questions about PPE and restaurant grants.

Miryam Barajas from our region’s SBA office joined FOX40 to give us a preview of the town hall meeting, which will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To join online:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82924454895?pwd=Nk94NXN6dmxnbGU0b3FCdVVIc05wUT09

Passcode: 015998



To join by phone:

(669) 900-6833

Webinar ID: 829 2445 4895

Passcode: 015998