The case of Gabby Petito has inspired national outcry and outrage over her disappearance and her remains being left in Grand Teton National Park.

Petito's case has sparked a lot of discussion about why the cases of some missing women get the national attention that could help bring them home and others – many times women of color – never make the headlines.

Rolanda Wilkins, the founder of the Sacramento female empowerment non-profit Earth Mama Healing, joined FOX40's Sonseeahray Tonsall to address the disparity in how missing women cases are covered.