Ridepanda is an e-scooter, -bike and -moped online dealership with a mission to promote small and eco-friendly vehicles.

They are based out of San Francisco and founded in 2020.

Charlie Depman, Ridepanda’s co-founder and CTO, joined FOX40 to demonstrate the Segway Ninebot MAX scooter and the eSpin Nero bike. Mae and Richard tested them out with a little race.