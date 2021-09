If you’re looking for an outdoor event to get the family active this weekend, the 10th Annual Run Your Gourd Off 5K might be the place to be.

Austin Bishop joined Martina from Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland to share details on Sunday’s event. Click or tap here for more information.

Run Your Gourd Off 5K

Sunday, Sept. 19

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

1415 Pumpkin Lane Wheatland, CA 95692