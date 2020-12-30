Sac Metro Fire visits North Highlands to educate residents on proper smoke alarm use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire crews spent Wednesday morning going door-to-door to make sure people in the North Highlands neighborhood have working smoke detectors.

During their Smoke Alarm Blitz, firefighters and members of the Community Emergency Response Team pulled wagons full of smoke alarms down the street, offering them to homeowners.

If you are in #NorthHighlands this morning you may see #MetroFire personnel, along with @ffburninstitute , going door-to-door enduring homes have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.https://t.co/pHy91yY4iO pic.twitter.com/IZxd4jgRmu — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 30, 2020

They also educated people on how to check their smoke alarms to make sure they’re working properly.

Firefighters say it’s important to test your smoke alarm twice a year and change the batteries if it’s chirping.

Metro Fire’s Chris Vestal talked about the difference a smoke alarm can make when responding to a house fire.

“December, January and February, 50% of fires occur this time of year and 90% of fire fatalities happen in homes without working smoke alarms,” Vestal explained.

The firefighters focused on the North Highlands community because they’ve seen several house fires there in recent weeks resulting in injuries, rescues and death.

In all of those fires, smoke alarms were not functioning.