Sac Republic FC hosts soccer clinic for girls

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Sacramento Republic FC is hosting a soccer clinic for girls ages 4-16 through July 23.

Gary visited West Sacramento to learn about what top coaches in the region will be teaching the young athletes about technical soccer skills and leadership.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News