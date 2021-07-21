Sac Republic FC hosts soccer clinic for girls

Sacramento Republic FC is hosting a soccer clinic for girls ages 4-16 through July 23.
Gary visited West Sacramento to learn about what top coaches in the region will be teaching the young athletes about technical soccer skills and leadership.
by: Anisca Miles, Gary Gelfand
