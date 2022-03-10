More than 400 people have found permanent housing in Sacramento County through the governor’s Project Roomkey initiative. The sheltering system was created during the pandemic to use empty hotel and motel space statewide to help the unhoused quarantine.

It has since evolved into Project Homekey, which converts Roomkey space into permanent housing.

Sacramento County advocates fighting to keep people off the streets through Project Roomkey joined FOX40 on Wednesday with their demands for the board of supervisors.

On Thursday, District 4 Supervisor Sue Frost joined Sonseeahray to explain more of the perspective of those trying to manage the county’s bottom line.