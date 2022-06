(KTXL) —Seventy percent of people in need of a bone marrow transplant or blood cells will need to find a match outside their family.

Sonseeahray spoke with Sacramento father Scott McGreggor about biking across the state to raise money for Be the Match which helps patients find bone marrow matches.

Every day this week leading up to Father’s Day, FOX40 will have interviews about the needs of fathers inside and outside of the home.