Sacramento Greek Festival returns

After a hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sacramento Greek Festival is returning.

Gary stopped by for a preview of the event.

Sacramento Greek Festival
616 Alhambra Boulevard, across from McKinley Park
Friday, Saturday Noon – 10 p.m.

