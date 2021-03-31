Sacramento historian explains significance of Cesar Chavez Day

The proclamation of a federal commemorative holiday in honor of Cesar Chavez came 21 years after his death.

California and six other states observe March 31 as a formal holiday. It’s an optional holiday in Texas and Colorado, and a festival day in Nebraska and New Mexico.

Either way, when you talk about Cesar Chavez, you’re talking about struggle and eventually reaping the rewards for fighting for what you believe in.

City of Sacramento Historian Marcia Eymann joined Sonseeahray to share more about Cesar Chavez’s impact nationally and in our region.