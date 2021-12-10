Sacramento metal sculptor shows off beautiful, unique art

FOX40’s Holidays Homemade tour is all about featuring unique gifts handcrafted by local artisans.
Gary visited with Kristen Hoard, a metal sculptor in Sacramento.
“Inspired by her trips to Burning Man, Kristen started exploring sculptures that incorporate fire, flames or LED lighting,” Hoard’s biography reads online. “She has also completed several large corporate sculpture pieces and public artwork that can be seen around the Bay Area and Sacramento. Kristen recently finished a large lotus flower firepit for Siegfried and Roy’s home in Las Vegas.”