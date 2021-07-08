Sacramento Suburban Water District discusses best ways to conserve water

People are being encouraged to increase their conservation efforts as severe drought conditions continue to unfold.

Sacramento city leaders are asking residents to cut their water use by 10%.

The request is part of the county’s water shortage contingency plan, which is divided into six stages with water conservation activities increasing with each stage based on the severity of the water storage.

Greg Bundesen, the water conservation supervisor for Sacramento Suburban Water District, joined Mae to tell us what we can do to help the situation.