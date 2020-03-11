Sacramento woman named Kentucky Derby Menu Taste Tester winner

Jennifer Coalson-Perez, a local Sacramento resident, recently won a nationwide competition to become the first-ever Kentucky Derby Official Menu Taste Tester. She won with an edamame succotash salad paired with a minted lemon vinaigrette.
