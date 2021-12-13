Safe Black Space hosting Kwanzaa giving event for Sacramento families

Hanukkah is over and Christmas is two weeks away. But preparation for Kwanzaa is also ongoing.

A local organization, which usually focuses on helping Black families heal from the trauma of racial bias, shifts into honoring families this time of year with a Kutoa, a giving event.

Dr. Kristee Haggins, the creator and executive director of Safe Black Space, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share details on the annual event.

To nominate a family or learn more about Kwanzaa and Safe Black Space, click or tap here.

Kwanzaa is a celebration of community, family and culture that honors Black people and our African roots and heritage from December 26th through January 1st. Each day of Kwanzaa is represented by an African principle (see below). The week-long celebration includes folks coming together to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the upcoming year, explore the principle of the day, honor our ancestors, feast (Karamu), honor the elders and celebrate the children. This celebratory event also includes things like: giving gifts (zawadi), performances, drumming, lighting of the 7 candles (mishumaa saba), libation, and more. * Kwanzaa is not meant to be a replacement of Christmas nor a religious holiday. Anyone can celebrate Kwanzaa and incorporate the 7 principles (Nguzo Saba) into their daily lives throughout the year. Safe Black Space