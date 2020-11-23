Interview: Netflix developing film about local astronaut

A NASA astronaut and Stockton native is the subject of “A Million Miles Away,” a Netflix movie that’s in the works.

Sonseeahray spoke to Jose Hernandez, the first Mexican American astronaut, about his life and the film.

[For] purely selfish reasons, I wanted to go to space ever since I saw the very last astronaut, Gene Cernan, walk on the moon, Apollo 17. And then when I got there and went to space, I realize that I was a role model, and I embraced it and have been embracing it ever since. Jose Hernandez

“A Million Miles Away” is in the early stages of development and hopes to begin filming in summer 2021.

In the meantime, Hernandez is keeping busy running a consulting company and producing his own wine, Tierra Luna.