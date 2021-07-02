UC Davis professor contributes to decades-long international supernova study

An international team of astronomers observed the first example of a new type of supernova, an electron-capture supernova, UC Davis recently reported.

For most of us, our only point of reference to a supernova would be that old 90s track by Oasis, but for U.C. Davis professor Stefano Valenti, the real ones are something he has focused on every day.

Valenti’s collaborative efforts in the 40-years-in-the-making discovery recently brought him some international notoriety. Their work was published in Nature Astronomy.

Valenti joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the Global Supernova Project and future research projects.