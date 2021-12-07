Shop for unique, custom gifts with Cedar Creek Woodcraft

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Fox40 is shining a spotlight on local businesses and artists to help you find unique gifts, while supporting our community. 

Benjamin Ormsby and his brother Andrew are the owners of Cedar Creek Woodcraft, a custom woodworking shop in Elk Grove.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News